COVID-19: Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:
- Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
- Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
- Macao: 10 cases
- South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths
- Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths
- Italy: 888 cases, 18 deaths
- Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths
- Singapore: 98 cases
- United States: 62
- France: 57 cases, 2 deaths
- Germany: 57 cases
- Spain: 46
- Kuwait: 45
- Thailand: 42
- Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death
- Bahrain: 38 cases
- Malaysia: 24
- United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death
- Australia: 23 cases
- United Arab Emirates: 19 cases
- Vietnam: 16
- Canada: 14
- Sweden: 12
- Switzerland: 10
- Iraq: 8
- Lebanon: 7
- Croatia: 6
- Netherlands: 6
- Norway: 6
- Oman: 6
- Austria: 5
- Russia: 5
- Israel: 5
- Pakistan: 4
- Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
- Finland: 3 cases
- Greece: 3
- India: 3
- Romania: 3
- Norway: 2
- Denmark: 2
- Georgia: 2
- Mexico: 2
- Egypt: 1
- Algeria: 1
- Afghanistan: 1
- North Macedonia: 1
- Estonia: 1
- Lithuania: 1
- Belgium: 1
- Belarus: 1
- Nepal: 1
- Sri Lanka: 1
- Cambodia: 1
- Brazil: 1
- New Zealand: 1
- Nigeria: 1
- Azerbaijan: 1
- Monaco: 1
- Qatar: 1
For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.
