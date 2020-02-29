Trending Now

COVID-19: Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

Officials in traditional guard uniforms in South Korea

Officials wearing traditional guard uniforms and protective face masks walk at the Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace during the Joseon Dynasty and one of South Korea’s well known landmarks in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo by LEE JIN-MAN / AP)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

  • Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
  • Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
  • Macao: 10 cases
  • South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths
  • Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths
  • Italy: 888 cases, 18 deaths
  • Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths
  • Singapore: 98 cases
  • United States: 62
  • France: 57 cases, 2 deaths
  • Germany: 57 cases
  • Spain: 46
  • Kuwait: 45
  • Thailand: 42
  • Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death
  • Bahrain: 38 cases
  • Malaysia: 24
  • United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death
  • Australia: 23 cases
  • United Arab Emirates: 19 cases
  • Vietnam: 16
  • Canada: 14
  • Sweden: 12
  • Switzerland: 10
  • Iraq: 8
  • Lebanon: 7
  • Croatia: 6
  • Netherlands: 6
  • Norway: 6
  • Oman: 6
  • Austria: 5
  • Russia: 5
  • Israel: 5
  • Pakistan: 4
  • Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
  • Finland: 3 cases
  • Greece: 3
  • India: 3
  • Romania: 3
  • Norway: 2
  • Denmark: 2
  • Georgia: 2
  • Mexico: 2
  • Egypt: 1
  • Algeria: 1
  • Afghanistan: 1
  • North Macedonia: 1
  • Estonia: 1
  • Lithuania: 1
  • Belgium: 1
  • Belarus: 1
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • Brazil: 1
  • New Zealand: 1
  • Nigeria: 1
  • Azerbaijan: 1
  • Monaco: 1
  • Qatar: 1

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

