COVID-19: Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths

Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths

Italy: 888 cases, 18 deaths

Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

Singapore: 98 cases

United States: 62

France: 57 cases, 2 deaths

Germany: 57 cases

Spain: 46

Kuwait: 45

Thailand: 42

Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

Bahrain: 38 cases

Malaysia: 24

United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death

Australia: 23 cases

United Arab Emirates: 19 cases

Vietnam: 16

Canada: 14

Sweden: 12

Switzerland: 10

Iraq: 8

Lebanon: 7

Croatia: 6

Netherlands: 6

Norway: 6

Oman: 6

Austria: 5

Russia: 5

Israel: 5

Pakistan: 4

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

Finland: 3 cases

Greece: 3

India: 3

Romania: 3

Norway: 2

Denmark: 2

Georgia: 2

Mexico: 2

Egypt: 1

Algeria: 1

Afghanistan: 1

North Macedonia: 1

Estonia: 1

Lithuania: 1

Belgium: 1

Belarus: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

Brazil: 1

New Zealand: 1

Nigeria: 1

Azerbaijan: 1

Monaco: 1

Qatar: 1

