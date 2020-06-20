COVID-19 patient from Oriental Mindoro dies

CITY OF CALAPAN –– The male coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient from Socorro town in Oriental Mindoro province died on Saturday morning, Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor, said.

The man tagged as Patient 1435 from Barangay Villareal died at 8:15 a.m., Dolor said in his Facebook post.

Dolor said this was the first COVID-19-related death in Oriental Mindoro.

The man was stranded in Cavite and arrived in Calapan port on June 1.

After a few days, he developed symptoms and was brought to the hospital.

For 10 days, the patient showed improvement and was given the needed treatment, but on Friday night, the chief of the hospital said the patient “developed restlessness and desaturation.”

Around 3 a.m., the patient’s condition deteriorated, and physicians tried to resuscitate him, but he expired hours later.

