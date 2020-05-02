COVID-19 patient in Calapan tests negative on 2nd test

CITY OF CALAPAN, Philippines – After three weeks of treatment in a hospital here, Patient 178 who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was discharged on Friday after getting a negative result on her second test.

Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor, in a post on his Facebook page, said the patient, a 35-year-old woman, tested negative on the second test but would still stay under strict home quarantine in her house in Barangay (village) Balite in this city.

The test results of her husband, parents, and some relatives also yielded negative results. They also await the result of the test done on her child.

Patient 178 was a dialysis patient who was admitted to a hospital since April 6 and her routine was only from house to her dialysis session. She does not remember having a history of exposure to any COVID-19 positive patient. Madonna T. Virola, @mvirolaINQ, Inquirer Southern Luzon

