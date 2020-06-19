COVID-19 patients in Manila with existing kidney conditions recover

MANILA, Philippines – At least seven COVID-19 patients in the City of Manila who had pre-existing chronic kidney ailments have recovered from the respiratory disease, the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) said.

The patients who were admitted at the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (GABMMC), were released last June 16 according to MPIO.

All seven received hemodialysis treatment from the Flora V. Valisno de Siojo Dialysis Center, supposedly the country’s largest free dialysis facility which was inaugurated by Mayor Isko Moreno last October 2019.

TINGNAN: Pitong pasyente na may Chronic Kidney Disease sa Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (GABMMC) ang… Posted by Manila Public Information Office on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

As of now, Manila is still facing a tough battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Data on Friday showed that there are 1,936 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, 1,218 of which are still active. At least 114 have died due to the disease while 604 have recovered.

However, the city also has done one of the widest testing operations in the country, with 115,411 rapid tests and 12,952 RT-PCR swab testings.

