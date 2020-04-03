COVID-19 PH: 96 tested negative in Cebu, other parts of Central Visayas

CEBU CITY- At least 96 individuals in Cebu and other parts of Central Visayas tested negative for the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 on Friday.

The tests were conducted by the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), one of the sub-national laboratories accredited to conduct COVID tests.

From 14,456, the number of persons under monitoring (PUM) in Cebu also decreased by about a half, said Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

As of April 3, there are a total of 7,743 PUMs left in Cebu.

Garcia said there were also 2,100 persons in Cebu who finished their 14-day quarantine on Friday.

On the other hand, two individuals with influenza-like illness were confined at the hospital while 11 others undergo home isolation.

Four other patients with “severe acute respiratory illnesses” also remain in Cebu hospitals.

