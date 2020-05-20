COVID-19-positive pregnant woman unknowingly travels to home village to give birth

PUTRAJAYA — A pregnant woman, who was tested positive for Covid-19, traveled from Ampang in Kuala Lumpur to Kelantan because she wanted to give birth in the state.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the woman, who is 35 weeks into her pregnancy, tested positive for the virus when she sought treatment at a maternity clinic in Kelantan.

“Kelantan is a Covid-19 green zone. The woman had travelled back to the state from Ampang, which is a red zone. When she arrived at her village, she went to a maternity clinic and she tested positive for the virus.

“It was her desire to give birth at her home village, ” said Dr Noor Hisham at the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press conference.

Dr Noor Hisham said the patient has already been isolated and is receiving treatment.

“We have already conducted active case detection and are tracing the woman’s close contacts.

“We are still investigating where she may have gotten the virus from, ” he said.

The last time Kelantan had an active case was April 28.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is expected to fall on Sunday (May 24).

Dr Noor Hisham said those who are in red zones should refrain from traveling to areas that are green zones, especially with the festive season coming up.

