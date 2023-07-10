COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila dips to 4.2% — Octa

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila has dropped from 4.8 percent on July 1 to 4.2 percent as of Saturday, July 8, Octa Research fellow Guido David said on Monday.
7-day testing positivity rates in Luzon as of July 8 2023. In NCR, it decreased to 4.2%. Low positivity rates in NCR, Bulacan, Cavite. Upticks in Camarines Sur, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Quezon, Rizal, Zambales. #covid #covid19 @dzbb pic.twitter.com/kESUuKSBrw
— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) July 10, 2023
FEATURED STORIES
David also noted the decreased positivity rates below 5 percent in Bulacan and Cavite, adding that rates in five other provinces such as Bataan (17 percent); Cagayan (12.2 percent); Isabela (15.8 percent); La Union (6.6 percent); and Tarlac (11.8 percent) likewise dipped.
On the other hand, David reported that upticks were observed in Camarines Sur (20.2 percent), Oriental Mindoro (17.6 percent), Palawan (15.3 percent), Quezon (8.3 percent), Rizal (8.5 percent), Zambales (7.8 percent), Batangas (5.7 percent), Benguet (15.5 percent), Pampanga (14.5 percent), and Pangasinan (15.7 percent).
The COVID-19 positivity rate nationwide, David said, slightly decreased from 6.4 percent on July 8 to 6.3 percent on July 9, David added.
According to the Department of Health (DOH), 403 new cases were recorded in the country on Sunday, July 9, including 79 in Metro Manila.
July 9 2023 DOH reported 403 new cases, 0 deaths, 350 recoveries 6606 active cases. 6.3% 7-day positivity rate. 79 cases in NCR. Projecting 200-300 new cases on 7.10.23 #COVID19 #covid @dzbb @smninews @ali_sotto @dwiz882 @AthenaImperial_ @wengsalvacion pic.twitter.com/TZpm3kUbmY
— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) July 9, 2023ADVERTISEMENT
David said 200 to 300 new cases may be recorded on Monday.
As of July 9, the Philippines has logged 4,168,009 COVID-19 cases (6,606 active cases), 4,094,919 recoveries, and 66,484 fatalities. (Kirsten Segui, Inquirer.net trainee)
RELATED STORIES:
COVID-19 cases may still rise from time to time – health expert
Bongbong Marcos says COVID health emergency ‘de facto’ lifted – DOH chief
gsg/abc
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.