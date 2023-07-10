COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila dips to 4.2% — Octa

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila has dropped from 4.8 percent on July 1 to 4.2 percent as of Saturday, July 8, Octa Research fellow Guido David said on Monday.

7-day testing positivity rates in Luzon as of July 8 2023. In NCR, it decreased to 4.2%. Low positivity rates in NCR, Bulacan, Cavite. Upticks in Camarines Sur, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Quezon, Rizal, Zambales. #covid #covid19 @dzbb pic.twitter.com/kESUuKSBrw — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) July 10, 2023

David also noted the decreased positivity rates below 5 percent in Bulacan and Cavite, adding that rates in five other provinces such as Bataan (17 percent); Cagayan (12.2 percent); Isabela (15.8 percent); La Union (6.6 percent); and Tarlac (11.8 percent) likewise dipped.

On the other hand, David reported that upticks were observed in Camarines Sur (20.2 percent), Oriental Mindoro (17.6 percent), Palawan (15.3 percent), Quezon (8.3 percent), Rizal (8.5 percent), Zambales (7.8 percent), Batangas (5.7 percent), Benguet (15.5 percent), Pampanga (14.5 percent), and Pangasinan (15.7 percent).

The COVID-19 positivity rate nationwide, David said, slightly decreased from 6.4 percent on July 8 to 6.3 percent on July 9, David added.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), 403 new cases were recorded in the country on Sunday, July 9, including 79 in Metro Manila.

David said 200 to 300 new cases may be recorded on Monday.

As of July 9, the Philippines has logged 4,168,009 COVID-19 cases (6,606 active cases), 4,094,919 recoveries, and 66,484 fatalities. (Kirsten Segui, Inquirer.net trainee)

