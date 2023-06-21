COVID-19 positivity rate nationwide now at 9.4%, says Octa

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate slightly fell to 9.4 percent on June 21, according to Octa Research fellow Guido David.

Based on David’s previous updates, the rate observed a slight decrease from the 9.5 percent logged the day before.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday evening, David reported that the country had recorded 497 new coronavirus infections, with most cases from Metro Manila at 117, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Given these figures, David said that June 22 could see 500 to 600 new COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, the DOH said it recorded 80 COVID-19 Omicron subvariants in areas within Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Western Visayas. Out of that number, 73 infections were from Western Visayas, and the other seven were recorded in CAR.

Meanwhile, David also noted that the country has 4,160,651 confirmed coronavirus infections, with 8,275 active cases, 4,085,894 recoveries, and 66,482 deaths, based on DOH’s COVID-19 tracker as of June 21.

