COVID-19 positivity rate nationwide now at 9.4%, says Octa

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate slightly fell to 9.4 percent on June 21, according to Octa Research fellow Guido David.
Based on David’s previous updates, the rate observed a slight decrease from the 9.5 percent logged the day before.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday evening, David reported that the country had recorded 497 new coronavirus infections, with most cases from Metro Manila at 117, according to the Department of Health (DOH).
Given these figures, David said that June 22 could see 500 to 600 new COVID-19 cases.
FEATURED STORIES
Earlier, the DOH said it recorded 80 COVID-19 Omicron subvariants in areas within Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Western Visayas. Out of that number, 73 infections were from Western Visayas, and the other seven were recorded in CAR.
READ: 80 Omicron COVID-19 cases recorded in CAR, Western Visayas
Meanwhile, David also noted that the country has 4,160,651 confirmed coronavirus infections, with 8,275 active cases, 4,085,894 recoveries, and 66,482 deaths, based on DOH’s COVID-19 tracker as of June 21.
RELATED STORIES
COVID-19 positivity rate nationwide dips to 10.3% — OCTA
PH’s COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 11.1 percent, but more infections expected
JMS
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.