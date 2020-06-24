COVID-19 quarantine facility for cops opens in Lucena City

LUCENA CITY –– Police and local government officials unveiled a 22-room quarantine facility for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) patients at the Quezon Police Provincial Office (QPPO) headquarters in Camp Nakar here.

“QPPO quarantine facilities are ready to accept police personnel who may be infected with COVID-19, either suspected or probable cases,” Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, said in a statement.

He explained that the construction of the quarantine facility was part of the safety measures of the police to protect policemen who serve as “frontliners” in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The two-story facility, formerly the QPPO multi-purpose building, can hold in quarantine 22 policemen suspected of having contracted the dreaded virus.

The isolation facility features fully air-conditioned rooms with shower and bath, hand-wash area, and station for nurses with personal protective equipment.

The blessing ceremony was led by Police Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr., director of Calabarzon police; Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez; Lucena Mayor Roderick Alcala; and civic leaders in the province, who contributed to the establishment of the quarantine facility.

