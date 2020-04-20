Covid-19 recoveries reach 613 as total PH cases reach 6,459

FORTY one patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the number of recoveries to 613 from Sunday’s 572, the Department of Health said on Monday.

This comes as the country has recorded 200 new cases of the respiratory disease on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Philippines to 6,459.

The steady increase of recoveries is attributed to the Health Department’s new directive to include patients with mild symptoms who had undergone 14-day home quarantine.

As of 4 p.m Monday, the total number of deaths is now 428, after the additional 19 new deaths from Sunday’s 409.

Around half of the total cases or 3,199 patients are currently admitted in hospitals, according to data from the Health Department.