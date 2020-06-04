Covid-19 related insurance payout hits P326M

INSURANCE payout for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic-related claims totaled P326.94 million across all industries, regulators reported.

In a statement on Thursday, the Insurance Commission (IC) said the figure was based on a survey it conducted from April 16-May 8 this year across life, non-life, mutual benefit associations (MBAs), and health maintenance organizations (HMOs) industries.

The amount exceeds the P308-million total Covid-19-related claims across all industries, it added.

Of the total, P308.26 million was paid through contractual obligations, while ₱19.68 million was in ex gratia payments.

Medical benefits comprised a significant portion of Covid-19-related claims settled by the four industries, at a combined amount of P258.8 million. Meanwhile, death benefits comprised 43 percent of the total. Other benefits which include travel inconvenience, travel cancellations and delays, cash assistance, and others comprised 4 percent.