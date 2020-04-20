COVID-19 response: All-day, all-night curfew in Tayabas City

LUCENA CITY—The local government of Tayabas City in Quezon province will enforce an all-day, all-night curfew to stop people from going out of their homes and defying a community quarantine to stop COVID-19 transmission.

The Tayabas City Information and Community Relations Office announced on its Facebook page on Monday (April 20) afternoon that the order will take effect on Tuesday (April 21).

It would prohibit city residents from staying out of their houses at any time.

“But this is not a total lockdown,” the city government said.

Authorities said only health workers, emergency responders and others with authority to stay out are allowed to be on the streets.

Holders of quarantine passes are allowed to buy food, medicines and other essentials on the days specified on their passes and only from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Violators, including parents of minors who break the law, would pay P2,000 in fine and be imprisoned for 10 days or both on the first offense.

Repeat offenders face fine of P5,000 or imprisonment of one month or both, according to City Ordinance No 20-13.

Tayabas City has eight COVID-19 cases. One of the patients, however, had already recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

