COVID-19 spike prompts return of liquor ban, other strict measures in Zambo del Sur

PAGADIAN CITY—The provincial government of Zamboanga del Sur ordered quarantine measures tightened for two weeks, starting last Thursday (Oct. 15), after health officials took note of a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Victor Yu reinstated a liquor ban, among other measures.

Church services, like Masses, and other ceremonies that draw crowds are also suspended during the period.

Entertainment and tourism establishments, like bars, videoke and night clubs, were also ordered closed in the meantime. Hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate but only up to 50 percent of capacity.

Curfew would be in place from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. although other local governments within the province were given the option to lengthen the curfew period.

As of Oct. 14, the province has 54 COVID-19 cases, mostly in Pagadian City, which had been found to be due to local transmission of coronavirus.

Dr. Antalio Cagampang Jr., chair of the local Inter Agency Task Force on COVID-19, said the 36 beds for COVID-19 patients in the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center are now all occupied.

Eight of the patients are in severe condition while 15 are showing mild symptoms.

TSB

