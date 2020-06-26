COVID-19 surge in Caraga: 26 new cases in 24 hours

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur—The number of COVID-19 cases in the Caraga region surged by 29 in just one day on Friday (June 26).

The Department of Health (DOH) said results of tests from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) showed 47 positive and 160 negative results.

Of the 47 results, 18 were those for follow up tests for old cases while 29 are new ones. This brings the regional tally to 116.

All 29 new cases are returning residents, 13 of whom are women and 16 men. Most of them are aged 21 to 30 years old.

Of the 26, 23 have shown no symptoms of the disease and are isolated in the quarantine facilities of their local governments, while six displayed symptoms and are now in hospitals.

“Our goal has always been to flatten the curve by particularly preparing our health care system and not overwhelm it,” said Caraga health director Jose R. Llacuna, Jr.

With the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the region, Llacuna said the DOH is levelling up its technical and logistics support to all treatment and monitoring facilities for these to be more effective in COVID-19 response.

“Our safety lies in our hands,” Llacuna said.

