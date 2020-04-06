“COVID-19 survivor Iza Calzado: “I wish everybody has access to that kind of healthcare””

Ikinuwento ni Iza Calzado ang kaniyang karanasan mula nang malamang positibo hanggang sa maka-recover siya sa COVID-19.
Matapos ma-ospital nang halos dalawang linggo dahil sa COVID-19, humarap sa isang interview si Iza Calzado sa episode ng Magandang Buhay nitong Martes, April 6. Dito ikinuwento ng aktres ang pinagdaanan simula nang magpositibo siya sa virus hanggang sa gumaling at makauwi.
Ayon kay Iza, nagsimula siyang magpatingin sa doctor nang makaramdam siya ng isang linggong lagnat, ubo, at pagkawala ng gana sa pagkain.
“Mali ko ‘yon actually, hinayaan ko. Yun din kasi yung time na sabi nila limited yung test kits. So siyempre dyahe ka na baka sabihin nila, ‘Ayan artista ta’s uunahin kasi artista siya’. So ayoko nang manggulo sa ospital kasi alam kong mas marami ang nangangailangan. Pero pag ganong punto pala, kailangan mo rin isipin ang sarili mo,” kuwento ni Iza na sinabing tatlong araw matapos ma-diagnose ng pneumonia, inilipat siya sa hiwalay na kwarto dahil sa posibilidad na mayroon siyang COVID-19.
Pagpapatuloy ng aktres, habang naghihintay sa resulta ng COVID-19 test, may isa pang bacteria ang nakita sa kaniyang lungs na maaaring nagdulot din ng kaniyang pneumonia.
“Ito ay isang bacteria, na hindi namin alam kung yun ba ay dala-dala ko nang pumasok ako sa ospital, or it could have been something I got sa ospital… Yung dumating ito, they had to give me ng parang mas matitinding antibiotics. Tatlo yun, yung isa, nagkaroon ako ng very bad reaction, hindi ko naramdaman yung mouth, lips, tongue,” kuwento niya.
[embedded content]
Matapos ang halos dalawang linggo, naka-recover si Iza sa COVID-19, at ngayon ay balik na sa normal niyang kalagayan.
READ: Iza Calzado thankful for support and prayers she received while battling COVID-19
Sa parehong interview din sinabi ni Iza na hiling niya na mas maraming Pilipino ang maaabot nang maayos na healthcare lalo na sa panahon ng krisis tulad ng nangyayari sa Pilipinas ngayon.
“Hindi natin pwedeng i-deny na of course I was taken good care of in a good hospital. So if you think about it, yes, sabihin ng tao, ‘E mayaman ka or may pera ka pang-ospital.’ And I wish everybody may access doon.
“That’s the ultimate goal e, na wala sanang Pilipino na hindi makapunta ng ospital at kailangang isipin na wala silang pambayad. I wish everybody has access to that kind of healthcare,” ani Iza.
Lubos na nagpasalamat si Iza sa mga frontliners lalo na sa mga doctor at mga nurse na nag-alaga sa kaniya.
“Nothing is forgetten, I just wanted to tell you. Every single person, they went above and beyond. Yung pag-alaga nila sa akin, hinding hindi ko kakalimutan,” emosyonal na pahayag ni Iza.
Hello Everyone! It’s a brand new week and today I am grateful for my life. 🙏🏽 Most of you know what happened to me. Before I talk about it, I would like to address something. When I started getting sick, I made a comment on an IG post that was totally misconstrued. I understand how and why that happened and I am sorry if anyone was offended and felt bad about it. Please know that I would never intentionally say anything to hurt others nor celebrate anyone else’s suffering. I am a hopeful person and always try see the silver lining in every dark cloud. I am sad that you missed my heart but I also understand your sentiments. After 2 weeks of battling Covid 19, pneumonia and a nasty bacteria called Acinetobacter Baumannii, I am alive and for that I am truly grateful. I know that so many of you sent your love and support and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. Please know that even if I didn’t get to read all the messages, I felt the love and good energy and that you helped me pull through one of the darkest moments of my life. Everything by God’s Grace, of course, but your prayers did so much for me. I hope in some way, I can pay it forward. I wish to thank all the frontliners especially my doctors and nurses in Asian Hospital for going above and beyond to make sure I live, breathe and have another shot at life. To Dr. Jorge Garcia, Kuya Joel and the family, much love and respect. Thank you. Thank you for the support from my ABSCBN family who always checked up on me and made sure that I was fine until the finish line. Salamat, Kapamilya! My deepest gratitude to my friends and family who prayed HARD and really made me feel their love and care for me especially my number 1 nurse, my husband, Ben. I could never have done this without you, my Love. We did it, by God’s Grace, we made it! Today, I encourage you to take a moment to thank God for your breath, thank Him for everything and everyone in your life and let us continue to pray for those who are suffering and for those who are trying their best to help those in need. Together, we can overcome all of this. Mabuhay! ❤️
A post shared by Iza Calzado Wintle (@missizacalzado) on Apr 5, 2020 at 5:58pm PDT
Samantala, dulot din ng enhanced community quarantine ang pansamantalang pag-postpone ng pagpapalabas ng bagong teleserye ni Iza na Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin. Sa ngayon, wala pang update kung kailan ito ipapalabas.