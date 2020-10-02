COVID-19 swab test results of tourists can’t be faked, tourism chief assures

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Friday assured the public that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) swab test result cannot be faked since it has a corresponding quick response (QR) code.

Puyat said this after explaining that one of the health protocols for Boracay Island tourists is to have a negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result 48 hours before they travel to the island.

“May nagtatanong, what if ma-peke ang RT-PCR? Hindi pwede mapeke dahil lahat ng RT-PCR na accredited mayroong QR code na hindi pwedeng magaya so ‘yun para sure yung walang magpapalusot,” Puyat said in a Teleradyo interview.

(Some people are asking, what if the RT-PCR result is fake? That can’t be faked because all RT-PCR results that is accredited have a QR code and that cannot be copied so that means no one can make excuses.)