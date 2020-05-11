Covid-19 to cause PH recession – Fitch Solutions

The Philippine economy is projected to fall into recession this year due to the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Fitch Solutions said on Monday.

This photo shows the Baseco compound in Manila contrasted with still operational cranes in one of the major ports in the city where the country’s imports and exports also pass through. Fitch Solutions sees an economic recession this year due to the coronavirus disease 2019. PHOTO BY J. GERARD SEGUIA

In a report, Fitch Solutions said it forecasts the Philippine economy to contract by 2.0 percent this year, down from its previous projection of 0.5 percent growth.

“We at Fitch Solutions expect the Philippine economy to fall into recession in 2020 as the Covid-19 outbreak and resultant containment measures take their toll on economic activity,” said Fitch Solutions.

“Key to our revision is an expectation for household consumption to prove vulnerable through the year on the back of a worsening outlook for household incomes and lower confidence,” it added.

The Philippine economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, the first decline recorded since the fourth quarter of 1998.

“The Q120 (first quarter 2020) reading came in below our expectations, and as we flagged, we are becoming increasingly aware of how significant the impact of lockdown measures can be on growth readings. As such, with the Philippines in lockdown through April and into May, the drag on growth will pull the economy into recession,” said Fitch Solutions.

It said that while the lockdown measures will likely ease in the second and third quarter of the year, there will still be some drag due to containment rules and subdued external demand.

Fitch Solutions said remittances will significantly decline as the global recession will take its toll on employment and earnings around the world.

To help cushion the growth slowdown, Fitch Solutions said government consumption should be increased to offset lower private sector demand and investment.

“To combat the slowdown we do anticipate further stimulus, but note that the lack of a significant fiscal stimulus package at the time of writing does signal some downside risks to our forecast,” said Fitch Solutions.

The government earlier announced that it will put in place fiscal measures amounting to 1.1 percent of gross domestic product to support the economy during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Yet in comparison to measures announced in Thailand, which equate to 9 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) and the loan guarantees of Malaysia, the Philippine government’s response looks relatively restrained,” said Fitch Solutions.

“A large fiscal package could boost domestic confidence and we believe the government has scope, given improved reserve buffers and public debt at 41.5 percent of GDP in 2019. On the monetary side, easing inflationary pressures and the peso exchange rate’s stability offers further scope for easing, and we forecast a minimum of an additional 50 bps (basis points) of cuts to the key policy rate by year-end, which would take the key policy rate to 2.25 percent,” it added.