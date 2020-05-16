Covid-19, traffic congestion, taking advantage of change

Even as the country gradually reopens after two months of quarantine, we hope that some things from the “old normal” do not return. The notorious traffic congestion, in particular, is something we can do without — permanently. That is not possible, of course. But a silver lining in this health crisis has been the break from the daily commute.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the daily economic cost of traffic congestion in the Philippines was about P3.5 billion, according to a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. And that figure was forecast to swell to P5.4 billion per day by 2035. Besides this, imagine, too, the enormous yet immeasurable social costs on families and individual well-being.

To address this issue, the Duterte government had launched its Build, Build, Build program, which bore a price tag of more than P800 billion or about 4.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for road construction, flood control and other vital infrastructure projects.

Work on Build, Build, Build had resumed, even when Luzon and other areas of the country were still under enhanced community quarantine.

Some of the Duterte economic managers believe that this public spending program will perk up the economy that has been ravaged by the aggressive measures taken to contain the pandemic. We doubt it, given that government expenditure is a relatively small part of Philippine GDP. The bigger component is consumption, which accounts for about 70 percent. And there was not much of that when people stayed home and businesses closed.

We concede, though, that building more infrastructures will benefit the private sector, along with society at large, in the long run.

For now, people will be spared from that daily agony, as working from home becomes part of the “new normal” as a precaution against Covid-19. Recently, the World Health Organization or WHO reported that this coronavirus will not go away, and several health experts warned that there could be another wave when autumn begins in the northern hemisphere. Until a safe and widely available vaccine is available, going out will continue to pose risks.

Of course, the gradual reopening will allow for some movements to help resuscitate the economy. But in Metro Manila, Cebu City and other areas under modified lockdown, public transportation is still suspended or restricted until the end of May. And for another few months at least, students will continue their education from home, keeping them off the road as well. At least for now, those who will have to show up at the office or move around may be spared from the traffic congestion that has had a chokehold on the economy.

Capitalizing on the crisis

Of course, the situation at present will eventually change. The government should capitalize on the opportunity and ramp up its infrastructure development program before traffic returns to normal.

Resuming plans is not enough. Project timetables should be moved up so that more can be accomplished in a way that also minimizes public inconvenience.

Public spending will also help the economy at this time when the private sector has been battered. We expect unemployment to hit a record high. Key drivers of Philippine growth, particularly OFW remittances and income from the outsourcing sector, cannot escape the global economic downturn either. Even as people hope for a quick recovery, the government should hasten its plans.

Also, the government should boost the Build, Build, Build program to include even more projects. Admittedly, there will be pressure to increase public spending on dole outs to the poor and other social programs. But those obligations should be weighed against the need for greater investments in public goods, such as those that address traffic congestion all over the country.

Note that this health crisis will pass eventually. How tragic would it be to overcome that, only so people can resume wasting so much of their time on the road.

Covid-19 has altered lives — in most ways unpleasant. But parts of the old normal were not so swell either. Clearly, not all that we have lost is worth having back.