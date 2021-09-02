Covid-19 transmission in Metro Manila down – OCTA

THE reproduction number in the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) has decreased but case numbers remain volatile, according to OCTA Research.

The region’s current R-naught is at 1.39, but the average daily number of cases remained at 4,637 from August 26 to September 1, an increase of 12 percent from the 4,147 from August 19 to 25.

OCTA said that it expects the reproduction number in NCR to decrease below 1 by the third week of September, but that new cases may increase but at a slower rate.

Among the local government units (LGUs) in the region, Pateros remained on top with a high average daily attack rate (ADAR) of 86.71 cases per 100,000 population, with 60 cases being reported from August 26 to September 1 as opposed to 46 cases from August 19 to 25.

San Juan, Makati, Navotas, Taguig, Muntinlupa, Pasig, Paranaque, Pasay, and Malabon round up the top 10 with high ADAR in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, Quezon City, Manila, Valenzuela, Pasay, Las Pinas and Caloocan are seeing decreasing reproduction numbers.

OCTA also said that the positivity rate in the capital remained high at 24 percent.



Occupancy rate in hospital beds and intensive care units for Covid-19 patients is at 69 percent and 71 percent respectively.