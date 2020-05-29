SINGAPORE, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Life has changed drastically due to the coronavirus crisis, and people do everything to keep each other safe, with routines being fundamentally shifted.



COVID-19 Updates: Skilfinity announces relief support for businesses to enable their digital marketing strategies

The necessary measures taken to manage the coronavirus crisis have drastically altered the global economy and changed consumers’ expectations, habits, and purchasing behaviour. This has resulted in new challenges to supply chains, fulfilment, physical stores, both for employees and customers.

In these unusual circumstances businesses can re-engage their customers using a ‘Respond – Rebuild – Recover’ model.

While most business owners are concerned about the prolonged recession and operational restrictions, there are also internal infrastructural risks that need immediate attention. Shift in work patterns and disrupted network maintenance are making organizations vulnerable to data leaks and frauds. Early adaptation of digital tools can enable the leadership and employees to maintain business continuity and help the company navigate the unprecedented effects of the pandemic.

Make data-driven decisions

Analyse the shift in the behavioural change of the customers, suppliers, investors and partners to strategize the next action item. Learn about some of the best practices of multinational companies to stay engaged with the internal and external stakeholders.

Google Analytics is a free and powerful tool that provides easy to read, dashboard-style real-time data of the web traffic, digital campaigns and mobile apps. While it is a good place to start, the tool is self-serviced and deriving actionable business intelligence from the data can be a daunting task for beginners.

Alternatively, Skilfinity’s Data Studio Dashboard collates data from more than 150 sources and connects the dots to provide personalized insights about the entire value chain of an organization. From product to sales data, the correlation of various internal activities and external stimulus provides more valuable information for the businesses to respond during a volatile situation.

Skilfinity is inviting businesses to join its platform and make informed business decisions during this crisis. Access to the relief package worth S$3,000 will be provided to select applicants which includes:

Creation of actionable digital reboot strategy

Access to Real-time data studio dashboard

Marketing support materials such as email, social media and website templates

One-on-one zoom consultation with our expert strategists and media specialists

Contact us or Email at info@skilfinity.com, with the subject: COVID support request.

About Skilfinity:

Skilfinity is a global full-service digital marketing, analytics and marketing consulting company headquartered in Singapore. It caters to a wide range of clientele to drive their digital branding and lead generation efforts through an integrated digital approach.

Skilfinity’s service portfolio includes Web development, Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Strategy and Data Analytics.

