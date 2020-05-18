Covid-19 vaccine possible by the end of the year

NO news can more effectively shatter the doom and gloom over the pandemic than the development of a vaccine that works against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

According to the Milken Institute, there are currently at least 47 Covid-19 vaccine programs that are underway. But they are in different stages of development and are nowhere close to really breaking through.

There are a few projects, however, that are eliciting much hope and excitement because their efforts appear to be on the verge of success.

First on the line is a report from Washington that the United States is tantalizingly close to coming up with a vaccine by the end of the year.

When US President Donald Trump earlier voiced optimism for a Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the year, he raised the eyebrows of critics.

But now, a Johns Hopkins University doctor has come out publicly to declare that the possibility of a vaccine exists.

Dr. Tom Inglesby of Johns Hopkins told NBC’s “Meet the Press” last week: “We should hold out some level of hope that if everything goes in the right direction, we could possibly be seeing a vaccine by the end of the year.”

Trump has set up Operation Warp Speed to get a vaccine to the masses, and Inglesby says the environment makes it possible to accomplish the rare feat of a vaccine within a year.

“Coming into this year, I would have said it was completely unrealistic,” Inglesby told host Chuck Todd. “Given that there are now 110 vaccine projects going on around the world that all the major vaccine companies in the world are working on this in some way, and given that Tony Fauci and Moncef Slaoui are now leading figures in the US in this project and they both believe it’s possible, I think it is possible.”

There is some shred of doubt Operation Warp Speed — led in part by Slaoui, as designated by Trump this week — can come through, he added.

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb shared the same level of caution and optimism.

“A lot of things can go wrong,” Gottlieb told CBS’ ‘Face the Nation.’ “A lot of things can be delayed. It’s very hard to get to the point where you’re manufacturing at high, high quantities. I would say that’s probably more likely a 2021 event that we’re going to have the vaccine available in sufficient quantities to mass inoculate the population.”

“I do think we’ll have the vaccine available in the fall for use maybe to ring-fence an outbreak if you have an outbreak in a large city or to inoculate a certain portion of the population on an experimental basis to protect them because they’re at high risk of a bad outcome,” he added.

Even more upbeat is a report from London that a United Kingdom research team could come up with a vaccine as early as September this year.

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, told The Times of

London that she is “80 percent confident” the vaccine would work and could be ready by September. Experts have warned the public that vaccines typically take years to develop, and one for the coronavirus could take between 12 to 18 months at best.

In the case of the Oxford team, however, “it’s not just a hunch, and as every week goes by, we have more data to look at,” Gilbert told the London newspaper.

The coronavirus vaccine being developed at the University of Oxford began trial testing on people from April 23, the UK government, which is partly funding the project, revealed in a briefing last month, according to the UK-based Telegraph in a report the other day.

“Sir John Bell, Regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, said ‘several hundred’ Britons have now been given the experimental jab with hopes that ‘signals’ about whether it works could emerge by mid-June,” the Telegraph reported.

These are both very serious news as reported by highly prestigious newspapers.

The landscape is changing. Medical science and research are on the hunt. Based on the record of the past 200 years, Covid-19 may have no place to hide. A vaccine is on the horizon.