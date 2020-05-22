COVID-19 Watch: 1 new patient, 1 healed in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY –– Quezon province has a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient, who had previous contact with another patient in Real town, according to the public information office (QPIO).

Real Mayor Bing Diestro-Aquino revealed that the new patient is a 49-year-old female residing in Barangay Ungos. She had contacted an 84-year-old woman COVID-19 patient from the same village. Real has three recorded COVID-19 cases, with one recovery.

In Lopez town, which has six COVID-19 patients, one has recovered. The town has four recovered cases.

Quezon province has now listed 83 COVID-19 cases, with 63 recoveries and eight deaths.

The remaining 12 active virus carriers are confined in a medical facility.

However, the latest record of the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) shows that local authorities are monitoring 63 suspected coronavirus carriers, who are confined in different hospitals in Quezon, and 90 others on home quarantine.

The latest report, which covers April 14 to May 21, shows a total of 1,807 suspected virus carriers, but 28 of them had died.

The IPHO did not clarify if the fatalities had been tested to show if they were sick of COVID-19 or not.

At least 906 of the suspected carriers were already out of hospitals or finished home quarantine, the report stated.

On Thursday, the IPHO listed a total of 1,680 suspected virus carriers with 44 mortalities.

The IPHO did not explain the reason behind their updated list that seems to downplay the total number of suspected virus carriers and the fatalities.

