COVID-19 watch: 3 new patients, 1 healed in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY — Three more confirmed COVID-19 cases and one recovered patient have been recorded in Quezon province.

In its 8 p.m. bulletin on Thursday, the Quezon public information office (QPIO), citing the latest data from the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), traced the latest three validated virus carriers to Real town in the northern part of the province.

The province has recorded a total of 97 COVID-19 cases – still the lowest in the Calabarzon region.

Real Mayor Bing Diestro-Aquino, revealed that the latest COVID-19 patients from the locality are relatives of two previously recorded coronavirus cases, all from Barangay Ungos.

“Still waiting for the (test) results of other relatives. They are all at the municipal isolation facility,” Diestro-Aquino said on her Facebook.

The first two virus carriers have been confined at the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City, she said.

“This is how transmissible it is. One family member can infect any family member or individual that he/she came in contact with. It’s fast. No one is spared,” she said.

Real has six recorded COVID-19 cases but one of them had already recovered.

The QPIO also reported the recovery of the lone remaining active virus carrier in Buenavista town. The town has recorded two COVID-19 cases, both two-year-old boys.

The province has recorded a total of 69 recoveries and eight deaths among confirmed COVID-19 patients, as of Thursday. At least 20 infected persons are confined in hospitals. Delfin T. Mallari Jr., @dtmallarijrINQ, Inquirer Southern Luzon

