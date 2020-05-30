COVID-19 watch: 4 cured, 1 new positive in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– Four more coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have recovered in Quezon province, while another confirmed case in this city was reported Saturday.

In its noon bulletin, the Quezon public information office, citing the latest record from the Integrated Provincial Health Office, traced the four recovered patients to the towns of Calauag, Unisan, Real, and Sariaya.

The report also shows that Lucena, the capital city of Quezon province, logged another COVID-19 patient. The city now has 11 active virus carriers, all confined in a medical facility.

Lucena registered a total of 40 COVID-19 cases since the virus broke out in the country, but 29 have since recovered.

Real has six recorded COVID-19 cases and two recoveries. At least five of the validated virus carriers were all residents of Barangay Ungos.

On Friday, Real Mayor Diana Abigail Diestro-Aquino placed Ungos under “localized enhanced community quarantine” or lockdown until June 10, after the village recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Calauag has nine recorded COVID-19 cases with eight recoveries and one fatality, while Unisan had four confirmed cases but three of them had recovered and one had died.

As of Saturday, Quezon, now under general community quarantine, has 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but at least 73 of them have recovered, and eight others died. The province also has 17 active virus carriers.

Some 78 individuals classified as “suspects” novel coronavirus carriers are confined in different hospitals in Quezon, while 65 others are on home quarantine.

Authorities gave no information on the locations of the listed suspected virus carriers.

However, the total number of “suspects,” who died without knowing if they were infected, is now 47. A total of 16 persons classified as a “probable” COVID-19 patient also died.

The IPHO did not provide details on the “probable” and “suspect” fatalities.

