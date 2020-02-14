COVID-19 watch: DOH mulls revising ‘Patients under investigation’ tag

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) is considering revising the term used for patients under observation for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Friday.

The DOH currently refers to individuals under observation and monitoring for COVID-19 as patients under investigation (PUIs), which somehow connotes a criminal offense, Duque said.

In an interview on DZMM, Duque was asked if the DOH can instead call the PUIs as patients under observation.

“Tama po kayo. Baka kailangan baguhin natin kasi parang may criminal offense na ginawa daw (You’re right. Maybe we have to change the term because it connotes a criminal offense),” he answered.

Duque said he also spoke with some lawyers who suggested that the term be reconsidered by the health agency.

He said the suggestion is “well-taken.”

As of Thursday, a total of 441 PUIs were checked for suspected infection of the deadly virus. Of this number, 206 who have already been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 in two consecutive examinations.

