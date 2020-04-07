COVID-19 watch: Elderly PUI dies in Dagupan hospital

DAGUPAN CITY — A 79-year-old man, who was listed as a patient under investigation or PUI for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), died on Tuesday while being treated at a private hospital here.

The man, a resident of Barangay Pantal, is the fourth PUI to have died in the city since last week.

The man was admitted to the hospital on April 6. He had no travel history but suffered from stroke for two years.

Health workers have started conducting contact tracing involving the man’s relatives and other people who came in contact with him.

The result of the test done on the patient’s swab samples to determine whether he had been infected with COVID-19 has yet to be released.

