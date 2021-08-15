Covid beds, ICU use beyond critical level in Misamis Oriental, Cagayan

Covid-19 beds and intensive care unit utilization in Misamis Oriental and Cagayan province are above critical level, OCTA Research Group reported.

The Covid-bed occupancy rate in Misamis Oriental was at 88 percent, and 85 percent in Cagayan. Their ICU utilization rate were at 87 percent and 91 percent, respectively.

Five other provinces have above 70 percent healthcare utilization rates – Cebu, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, and Batangas.

Meanwhile, OCTA Senior Research Fellow Dr. Guido David said that Covid-19 hospital bed occupancy in Metro Manila was at 64 percent, while use of intensive care unit (ICUs) was at 71 percent, a first since May 5, 2021.

The reproduction number in Metro Manila has reached 1.90.

On Saturday, the country logged 14,249 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 98,847.

The country’s average coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) new cases per day from August 8 to 14 is now at 11,127, a 29 percent increase in the past seven days, the group said.

OCTA said that it is very likely that new cases will continue to rise until next week.