COVID cases in Muntinlupa decelerating with case doubling rate of 17.94 days

MANILA, Philippines — Muntinlupa logged a case doubling the rate of 17.94 days, which means the COVID-19 cases in the city are “decelerating,” the city government said Wednesday.

“As of October 19, the doubling time in Muntinlupa City is at 17.94 days. Doubling time refers to the number of days for COVID-19 cases to double in number and the standard rate of transmission should be at 7-30 days to be considered decelerating,” Muntinlupa Public Information Office (PIO) wrote in a statement.

Muntinlupa City also recorded “a sharp drop” of active cases from 768 on Sept. 1 to 89 cases on Oct. 19.

Muntinlupa government also noted that the transmission of COVID-19 slowed down due to the city’s efforts in mass testing, contact tracing, and information dissemination about the virus.

“[Muntinlupa City Health Officer Dra. Teresa] Tuliao said the improvement can be accounted for the city’s holistic approach in curbing COVID-19 which include surveillance-isolation-treatment strategies, intensified targeted mass testing, contact tracing, psychosocial interventions, and massive information drives, among others,” read the statement.

So far, Muntinlupa City has conducted 18,944 swab tests, which is 3.50 percent of the city’s population.

As of Oct. 19, the city logged 4,559 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 4,322 recoveries and 148 reported deaths.

