Covid cases rise highest daily since 2021 start

BALANGA City, Bataan: The Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Thursday reported that Bataan as of Wednesday logged 39 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, considered as the highest in a day since Jan. 1, 2021.

PHO chief Dr. Rosanna Buccahan said with the addition of the new infections, the number of those who tested positive rose to 4,103 with 143 active cases.

The number of fatalities was pegged at 95 with the latest death of a four-month-old baby boy from Balanga City, the provincial capital.

The new positive cases are 10 from Bagac; seven from Balanga City; four from Hermosa; three each from Limay, Samal and Orani; two each from Pilar, Abucay and Mariveles; and one each from Morong, Orion and Dinalupihan.

Among the new positive cases are three children — a 3-year-old girl from Bagac, a 3-year-old boy from Hermosa and a 10-year-old boy from Morong.

The number of those who recovered reached 3,865, with the latest recovered patient being a 29-year-old man from Pilar.

Meanwhile, 3,863 medical frontliners have been vaccinated since March 8, 2021 from 6,215 vaccines delivered by the Department of Health.