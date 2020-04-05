Covid cases rises to 3,094, death toll 152 

People flock to a market in Antipolo City on Sunday to buy food and other necessities. PHOTO BY JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE

The Department of Health on Sunday recorded 152 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (covid-19), bringing the count to 3,246. The death toll rose to 152 from 144.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on the uptick was due to the increased capability of the country to conduct tests.

There are eight laboratories that conduct up to 1,200 tests a day.

Vergeire said the number of cases will further increase when the Health department starts conducting mass testing on April 14, where the government aims to target 8,000-9,000 tests a day.