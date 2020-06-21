Covid cases surge past 30,000

THE country’s tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases surged past the 30,00 mark on Sunday as the Department of Health reported 653 new infections.

The count reached 30,052.

Of the 653 cases, 415 were “fresh” while 238 were deemed as “late cases.”

Most of the fresh cases are from the National Capital Region — 219. Central Visayas, now a Covid-19 hotspot, logged 89 cases, while 107 came from the different regions.

The recovery count now stands at 7,893 after 243 patients were reported to have gotten better from the disease.

There were 19 new deaths reported, bringing the total count to 1,169.

Worldwide, 8.8 million people have been infected, while the global death toll is now at 464,000.