COVID – free Quezon town under MECQ to maintain clean slate

LUCENA CITY – The municipality of Quezon on Alabat Island in Quezon province has been placed under modified enhance community quarantine (MECQ) until June 30 to protect its residents from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Gov. Danilo Suarez, through Executive Order No. 28 issued on June 26, granted the request of the local government of Quezon to have the town under MECQ status to prevent the transmission of the virus from the neighboring town of Alabat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quezon province is under the less stringent general community quarantine (GCQ) status until June 30.

Suarez said the imposition of MECQ in Quezon town will allow local officials “to enforce more stringent measures to combat the rise of COVID-19 cases and to conduct a more rigorous contact tracing to resident who may have interaction with the (infected) patient”.

FEATURED STORIES

Under MECQ, the movement of people will be restricted to the purchase of basic necessities and in cases of emergency.

Alabat Island located has three towns – Alabat, Perez and Quezon. But only the town of Quezon, remains COVID-19 free as of Saturday.

Alabat town, situated at the center of the island, has recorded five COVID-19 cases within a week since June 20. One of the patients had died.

Perez town at the northern part of the island has one COVID-19 patient who was infected by a virus carrier from Alabat.

The local government of Alabat has since barred outsiders from the locality to prevent the spread and transmission of the virus.

On Saturday, the local government of Quezon announced the imposition of MECQ via social media.

It declared that even after the end of MECQ period on June 30, the local authorities will continue to implement strict health and safety measures in the locality until July 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

A liquor ban is also in effect.

gsg

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ