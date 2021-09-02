Covid resurgence poses risks for PH construction

THE Philippine construction sector remains headed for a bounceback this year but downside risks are increasing given a surge in Covid-19 infections, a Fitch Group unit said.

“We maintain our forecasts for the Philippines construction sector to rebound strongly in 2021 due to strong project activity and government expenditure over recent months,” Fitch Solutions said in a report released on Thursday.

While a 25.7 percent year-on-year gain in the second quarter was mostly due to low base effects, it also implied a very robust recovery.

“We stress that infrastructure remains at the core of the Philippine government’s plans to revive the economy and will support our near-term growth outlook,” Fitch Solutions said.

As of end-July 2021, government expenditures tied to the Public Works and Transportation departments already reached P427.03 billion and P31.73 billion, respectively, it noted.

Budgets for next year are also likely to increase with P1.18 trillion earmarked for infrastructure and the “Build Build Build” program, indicating that the sector will continue to get substantial fiscal support.

“[President Rodrigo] Duterte’s ‘Build Build Build’ program will remain a key policy driving investments in the construction sector, while the progress on the execution of projects will have a heavy influence on growth of the sector over the short term,” Fitch Solutions said.



The government has also authorized 80 percent of its signature infrastructure projects. Transportation accounts for the majority of the 112 projects in the program.

As a result, Fitch Solutions said its short-term construction forecasts remained encouraging, with overall real growth expected to rebound to 24.2 percent year-on-year in 2021 and 16.1 percent in 2022.

“That said, we highlight increasing downside risks due to renewed Covid resurgences from the more infectious Delta variant across recent weeks, and containment measures which might see growth weaken across H221 (the second half of 2022),” the Fitch unit pointed out.

“We have yet to factor this development into our forecasts as many projects have continued to register strong progress as of the time of writing, but the situation remains highly fluid and we may revise our forecasts downwards if necessary over the coming weeks.”

Transport infrastructure, notably rail and road expansion, is expected to be a key driver of domestic infrastructure and construction growth. This will be aided by a solid pipeline of projects across all transportation sub-sectors.

“Based on our Infrastructure Key Projects Database, transport projects account for nearly 75 percent of the total value of the Philippines’ infrastructure project pipeline at approximately US$118 billion, with rail projects alone accounting for 33 percent,” Fitch Solutions said.