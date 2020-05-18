Covid ‘safe’ Miss Universe Philippines 2020 coronation reset to Oct 25

AMID setbacks the newly organized Miss Universe Philippines has struggled with due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the pageant’s first edition will still push through with coronation night now scheduled on October 25.

It can be remembered that Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) originally set a May 3 coronation, but announced a rescheduling to June 14 when the virus broke out.

However, with extended community quarantines in Metro Manila and other parts of the country still in place, pre-pageant activities and preparations were not possible, forcing organizers to rethink and adjust their plans.

MUP is headed by Miss Universe Philippines 2011 Shamcey Supsup-Lee as National Director. Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) previously held the local franchise of the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant and had been training and sending the Philippines’ representatives to Miss Universe for the last 50 years.

With the pandemic still affecting millions of lives, the challenge for MUP was no longer to just to live up or surpass the standards set by BPCI—which won four Miss Universe titles for the Philippines—but, more importantly, to ensure the safety of the 2020 candidates and even the audience on pageant night.

Given the emerging “new normal,” the organization released a new set of guidelines on its website, fittingly titled “2020 Pageant Way Forward.”

Downsized

One of the major differences on how preliminary competitions and the coronation night itself will be carried out is downsizing the massive gathering of contestants, judges, production teams and technical crew and candidate supporters.

“We are challenging ourselves to be as creative as possible given limitations we will have to contend within the time of Covid,” the official document stated.

For preliminaries, which involve swimsuit and evening gown competitions, the contestants will be divided into 10 groups. Each group will further be divided into two with five candidates at a time proceeding to the designated competition area, all wearing a mask until their individual turns on stage. In other words, there will be no stage grouping taking place at any time, and every candidate will be told to go home as soon as they descend the stage.

For coronation night, assuming the pageant will be allowed a big venue, the guidelines clearly state only the production team, judges and candidates will be present all the same. At most, MUP estimates not more than 100 people are needed to mount the finals all together, and guarantee that strict social distancing will be observed.

Moreover, the production will pre-tape most of the material to lessen the need for candidates to be onstage.

Finally, there will be no live audience allowed inside the venue, with the show to be made available via pay per view streaming.

‘Spectacular show’

Despite these major changes, MUP Creative Director Jonas Antonio Gaffud, nevertheless promised pageant fans a spectacular show.

“The final show in October will be one of a kind,” he posted on MUP’s Facebook page. The theme, the opening number, the colors and the interviews will be very interesting to say the least. Not to be coy but all I can say is we will give you a show unlike anything you have seen before.”

Gaffud further noted that the organization has drawn out a four-month schedule to prepare the candidates and their own team to adjust into this new style of competition.

He and the rest of the MUP are also grateful that none of the pageant sponsors have backed out despite the continued threat of Covid-19.

“We take seriously the role of being the caretaker of the one of the strongest and influential brands of the Philippines. We acknowledge its ability to do so much good at a time of great adversity. Now more than ever, it should play an active role in helping the nation rebuild and recover,” the organization finally stated.