Covid woes, US data drag PSEi

Continued anguish over the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and negative US economic data ended the stock market’s three-day rally and dragged it back to the 5,500 level on Thursday.

The benchmark Philippine Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) plunged by 7.07 percent or 420.45 points to end at its intraday low of 5,525.60, while the wider All Shares fell by 5.11 percent 181.60 points to close at 3,370.13.

In a market comment, Philstocks Financial Inc. blamed the slump on coronavirus worries and Wall Street’s dismay over the latest US data.

Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales Luis Limlingan agreed, saying “local and regional markets tumbled on gloomy US economic data and poor bank earnings.”

Data released by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday showed that American retail spending dived last month as the coronavirus forced businesses to close and shoppers to stay home, falling by 8.7 percent from February — its worst on record.

March industrial production data released by the US Federal Reserve also on Wednesday revealed that its index declined by 5.4 percent — its largest drop since 1946 — while output sank by 6.3 percent, also its biggest fall in seven decades, with the pain felt across most industries.

These data alarmed Wall Street, causing the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq to lose 1.86 percent, 2.2 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

According to Philstocks Research Associate Japhet Tantiangco, Thursday’s drop showed the local bourse’s continued volatility.

“The steep decline today shows that the local market is not really on stable footing yet as investors continue to grapple with the uncertainties brought by the coronavirus,” Tantiangco said.

While a “dim” economic outlook is already expected, the extent of the pandemic’s impact remains unclear, he added.

“The duration of the Covid-19 spread in our country is still undetermined, and consequently, the depth of its impact on the local economy,” Tantiangco said.

Asian markets were mixed. Tokyo shed 1.33 percent, Hong Kong slipped by 0.53 percent, Jakarta slid by 3.19 percent and Bangkok lost 1.36 percent. Shanghai inched up by 0.31 percent, Singapore rose by 0.55 percent and Ho Chi Minh grew by 0.26 percent. Seoul ended flat.

In Manila, all sectors plunged, with property falling the most at 8.63 points.

Volume turnover was at 679.82 million shares, valued at P9.29 billion.

Losers edged out winners, 153 to 50, with 38 issues unchanged.

