CPA Australia calls for enhanced two-tiered consumption vouchers and quarantine tax deductionCPAA_RGB.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 January 2022 – Facing a fifth wave

of Covid-19, Hong Kong’s near-term economic outlook is increasingly uncertain,

according to one of the world’s largest professional accounting organisations. To

boost confidence and protect recent economic gains, CPA Australia recommends

the government offer an enhanced version of

the electronic consumption voucher in the upcoming budget.

CPA

Australia estimates the Hong Kong SAR Government will record a HKD37.1 billion fiscal

deficit for 2021-22 and fiscal reserves will be HK$ 865 billion.

These estimates take into consideration projected revenue, expenditure

and adjustments for the year.

Improving

living standards

Mr Anthony Lau, Co-Chairperson

of CPA Australia’s Taxation Committee – Greater China said, “As

one of the earliest proponents for the distribution of consumption vouchers

to support the local economy, we are delighted to see the better-than-expected results

of the consumption voucher scheme. Our members tells us the scheme has supported

many businesses through increased customer spending and accelerated digital

transformation.

“This year, we recommend the government

consider offering an enhanced two-tier version of the

scheme to help defend the economy from the fifth Covid-19 wave by boosting

local consumption. Subject to

affordability, the base amount could be up to HK$3,000 for all eligible Hong

Kong residents. The second tier, targeting vulnerable groups such as low-income

earners, could receive an additional payment of up to HK$3,000 to

alleviate their financial burden. These vouchers will continue to promote the uptake of digital payment technologies in Hong Kong.

“Further, we recommend that the government consider introducing a one-time

tax deduction for quarantine expenses for hotel accommodation with a suggested cap

of HK$50,000, as well as introducing a one-time tax deduction for additional

costs incurred by employees in working from home, capped at around

HK$8,000.

“Other measures could include increasing child allowance to HK$150,000 per

child and expanding the dependent parent allowance and dependent grandparent

allowance to include dependent parents and grandparents residing outside of

Hong Kong.”

Increasing

labour supply

Mr Janssen Chan, Co-Chairperson of CPA Australia’s Taxation

Committee – Greater China said, “According to the latest government

figures, monthly average over 100,000 private sector job vacancies were

recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a surge of nearly a 75 per

cent year-on-year. Labour and talent shortages at

this level present a real risk to Hong Kong’s economic

growth and long-term competitiveness.

“We

recommend the

government consider introducing measures to address this issue, such as

allowing non-local students to stay longer in Hong Kong. This could be done by extending

the initial 12 months time limitation under the Immigration Arrangements for

Non-Local Graduates.

“Facing the dual challenges of labour and

talent shortages and an ageing population, the government should encourage more employers

to hire or reemploy Hong Kong residents aged 60 and above. To achieve this, we suggest

increasing the maximum amount

of on-the-job training allowance for employees aged 60 and over under the Employment Programme

for the Elderly and Middle-aged to HKD8,000. The government should also consider introducing an additional tax deduction on

salaries for companies hiring employees aged 60 and over, with a suggested cap

of HK$120,000 per employee per year. We hope the government will invest

sufficient resources to address these perennial societal issues.”

Supporting

businesses

Chan said, “We are pleased that the government acted

quickly in response to the fifth Covid wave by announcing further support for

hard-hit sectors through the HK$ 3.75 billion fifth round of the Anti-epidemic

Fund. However, based on experiences in other markets, we expect the negative

impacts on businesses of this wave will last

for several months, especially for SMEs.

“Given the uncertain short-term business outlook created by the fifth wave,

we suggest the government consider introducing a series of measures to support

SMEs. These include extending the maximum duration of principal moratorium to

30 months for the 80 per cent Guarantee Product, 90 per cent Guarantee product

and Special 100 per cent Loan Guarantee under the SME Financing Guarantee Loan

Scheme. The application period for the Special 100 per cent SME Financing

Guarantee Loan Scheme should also be extended to the end of 2022. The

Pre-approved Principal Payment Holiday Scheme should be extended until the end

of October 2022.

Lau added, “Sixty-seven per cent of surveyed members recently stated they

are waiting on the details of the tax concession for family offices before

taking action. We therefore suggest that the government expedite the release of

the tax concessions regime for family offices.”

Tax

reform measures

Lau said, “Eighty-four per cent of surveyed members

believe that changes should be made to the Hong Kong tax system as a response to

the city’s inclusion in the European Union’s “Grey List” of non-cooperative tax

jurisdictions. Further, 39 per cent believe that the proposed global minimum tax regime will be a significant concern

to their organisation’s growth objectives.

“With these developments creating uncertainty for businesses, we suggest

the government announce measures to address the city’s inclusion in the “Grey

List” and provide details on how they will respond to BEPS 2.0, including

clarity on the implementation of a domestic minimum tax.

“To maintain Hong Kong’s international competitiveness in a changing tax

environment, we suggest the government commission a comprehensive reform of the

tax system. Such a review should focus on the three ‘Cs’ – certainty, clarity

and consistency.”