CPA licensure exam in Metro Manila rescheduled to December

THE October 2021 Certified Public Accountants Licensure Examination (CPALE) in the National Capital Region (NCR) was rescheduled Dec.16 to 18, 2021, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday.

“[This was] in view of the extension of the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) Alert Level 4 in the NCR until Oct. 15, 2021, and following the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) guidelines on the pilot implementation of [the] alert level system for Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) response prohibiting the conduct of examination activities in areas classified under Alert Level 4,” said PRC in a statement.

However, the conduct of the CPALE in Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga shall proceed as scheduled on October 10, 11, and 12.

PRC reminded examinees to “strictly adhere to the minimum health standards set by the DoH and the IATF-EID.”

Examinees may send an email to the Licensure Division at licensure.division@prc.gov.ph and licensure.office@prc.gov.ph for questions and other concerns.

They are also advised to follow the social media pages of the PRC or visit their website at prc.gov.ph for updates on the CPALE.