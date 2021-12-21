SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The evolution of the public works scene in Singapore since the first Public Works Office was established in 1833 has supported the Singapore urban landscape and propelled the island into a “Garden City” that is world-renowned. Founded on this 188-year legacy, CPG Corporation (CPG) as the corporatised entity of the former Public Works Department of Singapore, is commemorating its journey in the built environment industry with the publication of a commemorative book titled “CPG 188“.



CPG Corporation commemorates a 188-year legacy of the Singapore Urban Landscape

“The evolving global environment is a catalyst for cities to be more versatile and adaptable. CPG has been an active contributor to the Singapore urban landscape throughout these 188 years. Our experience accumulated from this journey can inspire others in the built environment to create sustainable developments that work responsibly with the environment.” said CPG’s President and Group Chief Executive Officer Ar. Khew Sin Khoon.

Highlighting key and memorable projects the corporation has done, “CPG 188” offers striking new insights into some of the company’s challenges and unique circumstances. The book tells of how CPG’s multidisciplinary teams worked to overcome the odds to build some of the most iconic projects in Singapore and overseas, particularly in the recent two decades, when the company exported its expertise to major cities across the Asian region.

These projects have not only proven to be solutions for society but have also proved to be relevant to times. For instance, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases designed by CPG Consultants Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary of CPG), played a significant role in the nation’s battle against the pandemic and has boosted the resilience of its healthcare system.

Today, Singapore and other global cities continue to evolve to meet a rapidly changing world. From the rise of digital technologies to the recent pandemic, various disruptions have profoundly impacted live-work arrangements and mobility patterns, bringing unprecedented challenges to cities.

With a 188-year legacy, CPG’s rich and vast experience enables it to stay relevant and identify opportunities in addressing the growing global population and urbanisation’s call for a more sustainable form of development. Incorporating resilience, sustainability and technology into its design philosophy and projects, the veteran corporation in the built environment believes that the solution lies in designing better and more adaptable cities.

Some of its ongoing efforts in creating a more climate-resilient urban environment include the Bidadari Park, slated to complete in 2022. The corporation has harnessed its inter-disciplinary capabilities to integrate an underground stormwater retention tank with Alkaff Lake, a reservoir that stores and supplies drinking water to the surrounding residential estate. CPG is also appointed in 2021 to formulate a climate-resilient masterplan for the island’s City-East Coast stretch, which houses critical infrastructure such as Changi Airport, a water reclamation plant and the future Greater Southern Waterfront development.

“As many of the urban and built environment challenges are complex and intertwined with layers of economic, social and environmental issues, we firmly believe in taking a collaborative and transdisciplinary approach to co-developing solutions. We see CPG as the built environment integrator of such solutions,” said Ar. Tan Shao Yen, CPG’s Group Chief Innovation Officer.

“CPG 188” is available for public reading on CPG’s official website.

For a list of typologies and projects featured in “CPG 188“, please refer to the appendix.

About CPG Corporation

CPG Corporation (CPG Corp) is in the business of shaping enduring spaces for today and the future.

As the corporatised entity of the former Public Works Department of Singapore, CPG has played a part in shaping Singapore’s skyline with landmark developments such as Singapore Changi Airport, Gardens by the Bay, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Gallery Singapore, as well as the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus.

Together with more than 1,500 talented individuals in the CPG group of companies, CPG Corp is one of the leading development professionals in the Asia-Pacific region, providing a full spectrum of infrastructure and building development and management services. Today, the company operates in seven countries, and has established a presence in four key regions including Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

To learn more about CPG Corp, please visit www.cpgcorp.com.sg or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.