CPIC Continuously Improving the Construction of the “Insurance + Service” Ecosystem to Safeguard a Better Life for Residents

HONG KONG, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medical insurance is an inevitable result of social progress and economic development. It not only provides the most important protection for hospitalization and outpatient reimbursement for serious illnesses, but also serves as the last line of defense for residents’ physical health, providing powerful support and protection for a better life. Recently, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (“CPIC”or the “Group”) led the underwriting for the 2023 version of “Hu Hui Bao” and officially launched the insurance application channel. In less than two hours after the launch, the number of insured exceeded 500,000.

In 2023, “Hu Hui Bao” entered its third year. As of May 6th, “Hu Hui Bao” has received more than 380,000 claims, with a cumulative payout of over 1.1 billion yuan and a single maximum payout of 1 million yuan. As of 8 am on May 15th, the number of insured for the 2023 version of “Hu Hui Bao” has exceeded 2.5 million. Such outstanding performance not only reflects the popularity of the “Hu Hui Bao” product itself, but also proves the extraordinary service quality of CPIC, the leading underwriting company in the program, in mainland China. The Group has always focused on the needs of the people, focused on key areas and weak links, and has won the recognition and trust of the public in the mainland insurance industry, as well as gained a highly competitive market advantage.

Multi-dimensional with warmth, deeply cultivating and developing inclusive insurance

As a comprehensive and large-scale insurance group, CPIC has always spared no effort in carrying the heavy responsibility of social responsibility. In this process, the Group focuses on specific risk groups, including new residents, elderly people, and special occupational groups, providing more comprehensive and reliable protection for these groups through innovative inclusive insurance products and services.

CPIC P/C has taken the initiative to focus on the risk protection of food delivery drivers, and has launched a new product called “Qi Shou Bao”, which provides an additional layer of safety for food delivery drivers while they are on the road. The whole application process could be completed through the popular and user-friendly Alipay mini-program in mainland China. Besides, a variety of products tailored for people facing travel risks, such as ride-hailing drivers, with high flexibility, sufficient coverage, and affordable prices.

In response to the new urban resident group engaged in high-altitude operations, CPIC P/C Shanghai Branch launched the “High-altitude Operation Risk Protection Program”, dedicated to providing professional insurance services for people exposed to high-altitude operation risks. This program can cover the labor risks of small and medium-sized enterprises, closely connect with work-related injury insurance, and provide warm insurance protection for migrant workers.

As a low-priced, high-coverage, and widely-covered insurance product, “Hui Min Bao” has played an important role in building a multi-level medical security system. As early as 2020, CPIC Life conducted in-depth research on the national supplementary medical insurance market and formed the “Tai Hui Bao” urban customized inclusive insurance solution. The price of “Hui Min Bao” is mostly below 100 yuan, but the coverage can be as high as several million yuan. After reimbursement by medical insurance and for serious illness, “Hui Min Bao” can continue to provide coverage, greatly reducing the economic burden on low-income groups, especially rural families facing the burden of medical expenses. Because of CPIC’s demonstrated professional capabilities in product development, system operation, and claims service, as well as the in-depth research on the business policies and development direction of “Hui Min Bao,” the program has received high recognition from corresponding regional governments. As of the end of 2022, CPIC Life has accumulated the coverage of “Hui Min Bao” projects in more than 90 cities across 15 provinces, covering more than 20 million insured persons.”

These multi-dimensional and warm-hearted inclusive insurance products, have not only won CPIC a wide reputation, but also provided hardworking new urban residents with a sense of peace of mind. CPIC’s social responsibility has made a huge contribution to promoting social harmony and stability.

Actively optimizing service support, technology empowers the creation of new growth

Building on balanced development across all business segments, CPIC continues to optimize service support and meet multi-level insurance needs. The Group constantly improves the construction of an “insurance + service” ecosystem, providing personalized and high-quality comprehensive services that cover the entire life cycle for its customers. Service brands such as “CPIC Home,” “CPIC Blue Passport,” “CPIC Family Doctor,” “Yuanshen Rehabilitation,” and “Lan Yi Bao” have formed a comprehensive health and elderly care service system covering retirement, pre-illness, illness, and rehabilitation, meeting customers’ diverse insurance service needs. Meanwhile, through investment in the big health industry fund, CPIC leverages its professional capabilities to forge market competitive advantages and discover and create new areas of growth.

It is worth mentioning that in recent years, CPIC has continuously explored customer needs and introduced advanced technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence, allowing customers to enjoy convenient services and even proactively providing services that customers might not have thought of. The Group focuses on precision and accelerates the process of data center production and use, construction of data governance mechanisms, and promotes data concentration and sharing to improve customer insights based on data-driven decision-making and create a data-driven foundation for business decisions. At the same time, the company will focus on empowering its business operations, accelerating its digital transformation based on big data and technology, especially increasing the application of cutting-edge innovations in artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT to solve various problems faced by customers, providing customers with a convenient and high-quality service experience throughout the entire process, and truly making technological innovation an inexhaustible driving force for the company’s long-term development.

Overall, CPIC empowers its brand through service and development through transformation, firmly advancing its “CPIC Service” strategy. The Group has established a four-level service officer system from the Group to the head office, branch offices, and regional offices, and has a large number of high-quality, professional and trustworthy service ambassadors who effectively protect consumer rights as their basic responsibility. CPIC listens attentively to customer feedback and works diligently to safeguard customer interests, steadily consolidating the organizational and management foundation of “CPIC Service” to support the high-quality development.