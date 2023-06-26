CPIC Life (H.K.) won “Cross-Border Insurance Services – Excellence Award” and “Service Innovation – Outstanding Award”

HONG KONG, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Pacific Life Insurance (H.K.) Company Limited (“CPIC Life (HK)” or “the Company”) scored 2 awards at “Financial Institution Awards 2023”, including “Cross-Border Insurance Services – Excellence Award” and “Service Innovation – Outstanding Award”, recognizing the strong brand name and distinctive insurance service of CPIC Life (H.K.).

Mr. Jin Zhaoxin, Co-Chief Executive Officer of CPIC Life (HK) said, “It is our great honour to receive these accolades as an acknowledgement of our efforts and recognition by customers as well as the industry. The awards also affirm the success of our customer orientation approach. We will continue to excel by providing diverse life insurance and wealth management services while helping our customers to achieve their financial goals at different stages of life. We will also consistently optimize “CPIC Elite Club” and provide our customers with diversified and innovative services.”

The Financial Institution Awards 2023 is organized by Bloomberg Businessweek/ Chinese Edition, to recognize banks and insurance companies with outstanding performances in market performance and business strategy in the past year. It also aims to motivate financiers to nurture potential talents, turn adversity into opportunity, and seek new development opportunities.

About China Pacific Life Insurance (H . K . ) Company Limited

China Pacific Life Insurance (H.K.) Company Limited （”CPIC Life (HK)”）is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Pacific Life Insurance Company Limited (“CPIC Life”) which is a subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (“CPIC”, stock code: 2601.HK，601601.SH，CPIC.LSE). CPIC Life is one of the top three life insurance companies in the Mainland China (in terms of primary insurance premium in 2022). CPIC Life (HK) is committed to providing customers with comprehensive life insurance and wealth management products to meet the clients’ needs at different stages of life. It aims to become the best customer experience life insurance company in Hong Kong.