Crackdown on illegal gambling nets 3 playing tong-its with P760 in bets

TACLOBAN CITY—Two village councilors and a government employee had been sent to jail after their arrest by police for alleged illegal gambling in San Jorge town, Samar province on Monday (Feb. 24) yet.

Village councilors Isidro Sabas, 50 and Vivian Balisbis, 56 were arrested alongside Gino Vargas, 56, an employee of the municipal government of San Jorge town.

They were allegedly playing a card game locally known as tong-its.

The arrest came barely a week after Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Divina, Eastern Visayas police chief, ordered a crackdown on illegal gambling in the region.

Seized from the village councilors and government employee were gambling cards and bets amounting to P760 in cash.

Sabas, Balisbis, and Vargas were detained at the San Jorge police station and face charges of illegal gambling.

Capt. Michael Ray Canete, San Jorge police chief, said police in the town was “in full monitoring” for all crimes, including illegal gambling.

He said the arrest of the three came after tips were given to the local police by concerned citizens.

Divina had asked the public to report illegal gambling to the intelligence division of the regional police office.

He said administrative and criminal complaints would be filed against police officers who fail to eradicate illegal gambling.

The regional police chief said he would also enforce a one-strike policy against local police chiefs in the campaign against illegal gambling.

Divina said PNP Chief Archie Gamboa was “leading by example” in the “no-take” policy on gambling which was aimed at police officers or men who are on the take from illegal gambling operators.

“It is my duty and responsibility to follow his lead with no ifs and buts,” said Divina of Gamboa.

