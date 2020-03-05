“‘Crash Landing on You’ actor donates 200M won to help fight against coronavirus: report”

“Crash Landing on You” actor Hyun Bin, has joined the roster of celebrities who have donated financial assistance to help prevent the spread of the new novel coronavirus as the number of cases in South Korea continue to surge.

Korean actor Hyun Bin, known to Filipino fans for his role in the hit Korean drama “Crash Landing on You”, has joined the roster of celebrities who donated financial assistance towards South Korea’s efforts to combat the new novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

A report on K-pop news website Koreaboo claimed that Hyun Bin donated a whopping 200 million won (about P8.5 million) to the Community Chest of Korea, the largest welfare institution in the country, without the knowledge of the public, including his own talent agency, VAST Entertainment.

Prior to the report, Hyun Bin had released a letter in which he hoped for the safety and well-being of his fellow residents amid the growing coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.

His statement, translated by Koreaboo, reads as follows:

“You might be spending day after day anxious and worrying over the Coronavirus disease 2019 which is occurring all over the world and throughout Asia including China and Japan as well as Korea. I’d like to ask after your health at least by writing to express my worry over whether the place you are at is safe.

“Just as we’ve always overcome difficulties by cheering each other on despite difficult times, I hope the Coronavirus disease 2019 passes by as soon as possible.

“I also appreciate those working tirelessly day and night to eradicate the virus, and I will cheer them on until the end. Furthermore, I sincerely wish the quick recovery of those suffering from its infection.

“Again, I hope all those reading this are able to maintain their safety and health from the virus and I will pray this incident safely passes by.”

[Photo credit: Xsportsnews]

Other Korean stars who similarly made financial contributions included Hyun Bin’s leading lady Son Ye Jin, Gong Yoo (“Goblin”), Suzy (“While You Were Sleeping”, “Vagabond”), and Kim Woo-bin (“The Heirs”).