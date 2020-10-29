“‘Crash Landing on You’ actor Hyun Bin, ‘The World of the Married’ actress Kim Hee-ae receive Presidential Citation awards”

Hyun Bin and Kim Hee-ae are big winners at the 2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards.

Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin and The World of the Married star Kim Hee-ae were among the awardees at the recently concluded 2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards.

The awards ceremony is a prestigious government award that aims to recognize artists who made contributions in the development of pop culture and the expansion of the Hallyu or Korean Wave according to hellokpop.com.

Hyun Bin and Hee-ae both received the Presidential Citation awards.

K-Pop group SEVENTEEN received the Prime Minister Citation alongside actor Kang Ha-neul, actress Gong Hyo-jin, and comedian Park Mi-sun, among others.

Vast Entertainment, Hyun Bin’s agency, posted a snapshot of the actor with his new award. The agency extended their gratitude to all the actor’s supporters.

Crash Landing on You premiered in December 2019.

It became the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history.

Hyun Bin portrayed the role of Ri Jeong-hyeok in the series, who is a captain in the North Korean Special Police Force. He starred opposite Son Ye-jin who played the role of Yoon Se-ri, a successful South Korean entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, The World of the Married premiered in March 2020 and became the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

Hee-ae played the role of Ji Sun-woo, a family medicine doctor who was cheated on by her husband Tae-oh, which was portrayed by Park Hae Joon.

Hee-ae bagged the Best Actress award at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for her performance in the show.