“‘Crash Landing On You’ star Hyun Bin asks followers to be health conscious after nCov19 outbreak”

Korean actor Hyun Bin leaves a message for his fans around the world after Korea becomes the worst hit country by the novel coronavirus after China.

Through his management, Vast Entertainment, Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin expresses his concern over those affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus around the world. This is following the announcement of the South Korean government of new cases, making the country the second worst hit by the disease after China.

The actor, who is trending after his portrayal of North Korean soldier Ri Jeong Hyeok in Crash Landing On You, urged his fans to take care of their health as the spread of the disease continues to rise.

“You might be spending day after day anxious and worrying over the Coronavirus disease 2019 which is occurring all over the world and throughout Asia including China and Japan as well as Korea. I’d like to ask after your health at least by writing to express my worry over whether the place you are at is safe,” he said.

Hyun Bin also positively encouraged everyone to fight against the disease and thanked those who work hard in eradicating the illness.

“Just as we’ve always overcome difficulties by cheering each other on despite difficult times, I hope the Coronavirus disease 2019 passes by as soon as possible.

“I also appreciate those working tirelessly day and night to eradicate the virus, and I will cheer them on until the end. Furthermore, I sincerely wish the quick recovery of those suffering from its infection.

“Again, I hope all those reading this are able to maintain their safety and health from the virus and I will pray this incident safely passes by,” he stated.