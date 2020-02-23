“‘Crash Landing On You’ star Hyun Bin asks followers to be health conscious after nCov19 outbreak”

Korean actor Hyun Bin leaves a message for his fans around the world after Korea becomes the worst hit country by the novel coronavirus after China.
Through his management, Vast Entertainment, Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin expresses his concern over those affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus around the world. This is following the announcement of the South Korean government of new cases, making the country the second worst hit by the disease after China.
The actor, who is trending after his portrayal of North Korean soldier Ri Jeong Hyeok in Crash Landing On You, urged his fans to take care of their health as the spread of the disease continues to rise.
“You might be spending day after day anxious and worrying over the Coronavirus disease 2019 which is occurring all over the world and throughout Asia including China and Japan as well as Korea. I’d like to ask after your health at least by writing to express my worry over whether the place you are at is safe,” he said.
Hyun Bin also positively encouraged everyone to fight against the disease and thanked those who work hard in eradicating the illness.
“Just as we’ve always overcome difficulties by cheering each other on despite difficult times, I hope the Coronavirus disease 2019 passes by as soon as possible.
“I also appreciate those working tirelessly day and night to eradicate the virus, and I will cheer them on until the end. Furthermore, I sincerely wish the quick recovery of those suffering from its infection.
“Again, I hope all those reading this are able to maintain their safety and health from the virus and I will pray this incident safely passes by,” he stated.
⠀ 한국은 물론 중국, 일본을 포함한 아시아 전역과 전 세계에 발생한 코로나19 바이러스로 인해 불안과 걱정으로 하루, 하루를 보내고 계시리라 생각합니다. 여러분들이 계신 그곳은 안전 하신지 걱정스러운 마음에 글로나마 안부를 묻습니다. ⠀ 언제나 어려운 시기는 있어왔지만 서로를 응원하며 어려움들을 잘 이겨내 왔듯이 이번 코로나19 또한 하루 빨리 지나가기를 바라고 있습니다. ⠀ 또한, 바이러스 극복을 위해 힘 써주시고 계시는 분들의 밤낮없는 노고에 감사드리며, 끝까지 응원하도록 하겠습니다. 더불어 감염증으로 힘들어하시는 분들의 빠른 쾌유를 진심으로 바라겠습니다. ⠀ 다시 한 번, 이 글을 읽고 계신 여러분들이 바이러스로부터 안전과 건강을 지켜 내시길 바라며 저 또한 이번 일이 무사히 잘 넘어갈 수 있도록 함께 기도하겠습니다. ⠀ 2020년 2월 21일 현빈 드림 ⠀ – 我想现在包括中日韩在内的所有亚洲地区可能都因为新型冠状病毒过着不安又紧张的日子. 不知道各位所在的地方是否安全,我非常担心大家,只能留言来问候大家. ⠀ 虽然困难会不断的找上门来,但是我们一直互相加油打气克服了一次次困难,希望这次我们也可以一起尽快战胜新型冠状病毒. ⠀ 另外, 我非常感谢那些为了战胜病毒日夜不分奋战的人们,我会你们加油打气到最后. ⠀ 如果有不幸被感染而正在痛苦的朋友,真心希望你们可以早日康复. ⠀ 再一次祝愿正在看这篇文字的朋友们都可以安全健康得度过这次病毒风波,我也会和大家一起祈祷这次的事件可以平安结束. ⠀ 2020年2月21日 玄彬敬上 ⠀ – ⠀ 韓国をはじめ、中国、日本を含むアジア全域と全世界に発生した'COVID-19(通称:新型コロナウイルス)'によって、不安や心配で一日、一日を過ごされていらっしゃることと思います。皆さんがおられるその場所が安全なのか心配になり、 文章となりますが安否をお尋ねします。 ⠀ これまでも困難な時期はありましたが、互いを応援し困難をよく乗り越えてきたように、今回の'COVID-19(通称:新型コロナウイルス)'もまた、一日も早く去ってくれるように願っています。 ⠀ また、ウイルス対処のために尽力くださっている方々の昼夜のない労苦に感謝を申し上げながら、終息まで応援を続け、感染症で苦しんでいる方々の早い快癒を心よりお祈り申しあげます。 ⠀ 再度、この文を読んでいらっしゃる皆さんがウイルスから安全と健康を守りぬいてくださることを願い、僕もまた無事に乗り越えられるように祈ります。 ⠀ 2020年2月21日 ヒョンビンより
