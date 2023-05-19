Create Precious Memories with Family by JW

SURABAYA, Indonesia, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready to enjoy a luxury staycation experience like no other with JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya‘s Family by JW package. This remarkable offer allows you to revel in much-needed quality time with your beloved family. Family by JW package is the best way to create precious memories that will remain in your heart for a lifetime.



Create fun memories with your children by playing pretend-camping, using our JW Tent with fluffy plushie friends with Family by JW Package

Nestled amidst serene surroundings, this exquisite five-star hotel has meticulously curated a range of delightful experiences that promise to create everlasting memories. With an impressive line-up of recreational activities, thoughtful room amenities, and exclusive treats, this package is sure to be a cherished affair for all.

Children seek to have fun and see the world outside of school. With a deep understanding of the importance of nurturing little one’s sense of wonder and exploration, JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya has unveiled the Kids Club – a captivating playful area to spark the creativity and curiosity of young guests during their stay.

JW Kids Club is open every day from 9 AM to 5 PM, providing a wide range of enriching and inspiring activities for the little ones. With a carefully curated selection of hands-on indoor and outdoor experiences, children can immerse themselves in a world of endless possibilities. Whether it’s unleashing their creativity through arts and crafts, discovering the wonders of science, or simply exploring the hotel’s beautiful surroundings by filling out the JW Family book, there’s something for every young adventurer.

Step inside the colorful and eclectic kids playground, where your little ones can indulge in a plethora of exciting activities that cater creativity. From unleashing their inner artist, through all-day coloring, arts and crafts origami to embarking on exciting storytelling adventures with fun book and puppet shows, there’s something to captivate every young mind. Satisfy their boundless energy with Fun Freeze Dance, Mini Bowling and Card Games.

Beyond the playground, JW Marriott understands that nothing beats getting hands-on and trying out new things. With a team of friendly and enthusiastic staff, outdoor activities are set up into fun and engaging programs. Kids are able to become young chefs by decorating their own cupcakes at SBCo (Surabaya Baking Company). Near the end of the afternoon, children are encouraged to venture outdoors and explore nature while hunting for treasures. Filled with promises of adventure, every Sunday, the little ones can solve puzzles and hone their deducing skills to find a treasure chest hidden away in the perimeters of the hotel. They could also choose to venture around the JW Garden and interact with the plants and fishes to grow their love towards the planet with the Little Gardener programme.

As your kids immerse themselves in the exciting activities at JW Kids Club, parents can indulge in some much-deserved relaxation and quality time together. Unwind and rejuvenate with a 20% off discount on all massage treatments and bask in the serene beauty of the garden-view pool. For a romantic lunch or dinner, parents could opt for Japanese Cuisine at Imari Restaurant, dry-aged steak at Uppercut Steakhouse, or delectable Chinese Cuisine at Tang Palace Restaurant. After lunch, shop together at Tunjungan Plaza, one of Surabaya’s largest malls, using JW Marriott’s hourly shuttle.

When the day winds down, the family can enjoy a special complimentary service at JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya. While the housekeeping team prepares the room for a restful night’s sleep, hot chocolate and marshmallows are served to the family. To cap off the night, the family can gather in the cozy and charming JW Tent filled with plush toys and fun games, perfect for bonding and sharing stories of the day’s adventures.

For reservation and more information on Family by JW Package and/or other offers, reach us via WhatsApp at 0811-3529-307, visit our Instagram @jwmarriottsby, or visit our website at www.jwmarriottsurabaya.com

