Creating the China-Singapore Translational Medicine Center – Biosyngen’s pursuit to be a leading player in the CGT industry globally hits new milestone.

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This is a model of cooperation between Singapore and China, more importantly, working jointly in the area of research and development. Through this initiative, China Singapore Knowledge City paths the way to attract both local and overseas therapeutic assets to incubate and further support R&D of these assets.

26th Jun 2023, the 13th Singapore Guangdong Collaboration Council was held in Singapore. During the event, leaders from both Governments witnessed the signing of 12 collaboration agreements. Totally 3 billion RMB, these agreements represent deeper partnership between the two countries, adding momentum to the wider Singapore – China collaboration blueprint. Among the agreements, the only collaboration in the biomedical domain is by Biosyngen to set up the China-Singapore Technology Innovation and Translational Medicine Center for Tumor Prevention and Treatment.



(Left) Biosyngen COO, Dr Michelle Chen.

Through the Guangzhou Development District, this Translational Medicine Centre is jointly established by the Guangzhou Knowledge City Investment Group (KCI Group) and Biosyngen, this opens the doors to technology from overseas. With this Translational Medicine Centre, Biosyngen and KCI Group will deepen R&D and improve clinical development.



(Left) KCI Group Deputy Party Secretary, Lily Peng. (Right) Minister-of-state, Alvin Tan.

Since establishing the company in 2016, Biosyngen has taken a global focus. With a dual HQ in Singapore and Guangzhou, with R&D talent from 6 countries; the company has 2 first-in-class products granted IND by the US FDA and CN NMPA. In addition, there are 3 other first-in-class products planned for IND submissions.

Biosyngen’s core capability is in cell & gene therapy, however, the company is developing other forms of related therapies. The development strategy is to achieve more effective treatment against solid tumors through a combination.

Without a doubt, clinical development leading to an approved drug is a long process and often seen as the weakest link in medicine innovation. Globally, breakthrough in therapeutic development is also facing challenges. Translational R&D is a bridge linking the lab to the bedside (patients), it is potentially able to improve the speed and effectiveness of drug development. With this backdrop, the setting up of this China-Singapore Technology Innovation and Translational Medicine Center for Tumor Prevention and Treatment gives hope to linking talent and resources in Singapore and the Greater Bay Area (China) in pursuit of clinical outcomes benefitting patients.

“Biosyngen’s progress would not have been possible without the strong support from both Singapore and China Governments. To mention a few, such as Government Agencies in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou City and Huangpu District; Enterprise Singapore, EDB and various Public Agencies in Singapore. 3 months ago, in March 2023, Biosyngen had the honor to give Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong a first-hand update in his trip to Guangzhou – the only biomedical company invited to share our progress in Guangzhou–Singapore. In April 2023, Guangdong Governor, Wang Weizhong, led a team for a special visit to Biosyngen Guangzhou. With the continuing support from both Governments, Biosyngen is not only energized to advance our strategy to be a global leader in CGT, we are also encouraged to contribute towards the Singapore–China collaboration, in particular, the area of breakthrough in drug development and to attract leading technology to the Greater Bay Area.”