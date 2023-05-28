Credits roll on two weeks of unforgettable creations inspired by Campari, at 76th Festival de Cannes

CANNES, France, May 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As an official partner to the 76th edition of the world-renowned Festival de Cannes, Campari, the icon of cocktail culture inspired through a series of events that celebrated the unforgettable creations of mixology and of the cinema industry.



Iconic model, Alessandra Ambrosio, attends the Campari: Discover Red event experience during the 76th Festival de Cannes, celebrating the unforgettable creations of cinema.

The Campari Lounge in the Palais des Festivals was the centre point for activity, hosting the cast of La Chimera and a live podcast recording with star of Firebrand, Alicia Vikander, all against the backdrop of the Red Carpet and the Croisette both of which can be seen from the unique view from Lounge. Campari’s iconic, red, presence was also felt along the Cannes Croisette, with events taking place on the Palais de Stephanie Beach, Barrière Beach, and at the Martinez Hotel, including the after party for competition film, Black Flies.

Each moment hosted by Campari brought to life the one thing that Campari’s cocktails and cinema have in common: icons at their heart that elevate the experience to take it beyond the expected.

AN UNFORGETTABLE TWO WEEKS OF EVENTS

On top of hosting partnered events, a pinnacle moment for Campari during the Festival was the Discover Red event; a night curated by the iconic red aperitif brand offering guests unforgettable creations from two Michelin Star Chef, Christian Sinicropi and Head Bartender of Camparino in Galleria, Tommaso Cecca. The evening commenced with an aperitif attended by star of May December, Charles Melton and legendary actor, Luke Evans followed by a cocktail pairing experience curated by Christian and Tommaso.

No star-studded event would be complete without viral celebrity content creator and Red Carpet regular, Cole Walliser, who is best known for his slow-motion edits of talent at high profile events and captured Discover Red guests including Alessandra Ambrosio.

Throughout the Festival, the Campari Lounge and Palais de Stephanie Beach were transformed into the setting of afterparties for the unforgettable creations released at the 76th Festival de Cannes. On the beach, Campari hosted the cast of Black Flies, including Tye Sheridan and director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire with an evening that celebrated the success of the premiere. Campari also hosted an aperitif in the Lounge with the cast of La Chimera including Isabella Rossellini followed by an afterparty on Palais de Stephanie Beach.

The Hollywood Reporter recorded a special presentation of its flagship podcast, Awards Chatter, live from the Campari Lounge at the Cannes International Film Festival featuring a one-to-one interview with Alicia Vikander and THR’s Executive Editor of Awards, Scott Feinberg, sponsored by Campari.

Campari was proud to be the sponsor of Variety Golden Globes Party, that hosted the most influential stars, creators and executives. The night was attended by Cate Blanchett, Charles Melton, Tye Sheridan and Shaunette Renée Wilson and attendees enjoyed a selection of the world’s most iconic cocktails from an unmissable Campari bar.

At THE IDOL Premiere after-party, Campari served its iconic beverages from an unmissable bar, inviting guests to celebrate another unforgettable creation. The event was attended by cast members including Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) and Lily Rose-Depp alongside a series of world-renowned talent.

In addition to hosting star-studded film casts, Campari hosted the Jury Un Certain Regard, including John Reilly, Emilie Dequenne and Davy Chou who visited for an Aperitivo hour and American actors Tyler Hoechlin and Ian Bohen who visited to enjoy an Aperitif.

Campari also hosted events rooted within the cinema industry and celebration of the passion and talent in cinema. Stampede Ventures and EST Studios hosted an evening in the Campari Lounge that celebrated the unforgettable creations of the exciting Asian cinema wave; the night brought together Asian and AAPI executives, distributors and celebrities in one shared space.

Campari once again hosted Breaking Through The Lens (BTTL); an organisation that advocates for a more equitable film industry by connecting directors of marginalized gender to finance. Following its first successful collaboration at Festival de Cannes in 2022, this year the initiative hosted a media panel moderated by the renowned Wendy Mitchell, with Industry changemakers including Frederic Boyer, artistic director of Tribeca; Shruti Haasan actor and activist starring in The Eye; Mounia Wissinger, Head of Marketing at Protagonist, as well as Molly Manning Walker, Writer and Director of How To Have Sex, which premiered in Un Certain Regard at this year’s festival.

During an evening dedicated to celebrating the creativity and passion of Campari brought together five of the world’s best bartenders for CAMPARI: Celebrating Unforgettable Creations. Each bartender designed their own unique cocktails, served by Camparino in Galleria, and at the core of each of these serves was the glamour of the Cannes Croisette, the essence of the most prestigious global film festival and the magic of cinema, all underpinned by the iconic red aperitif, Campari.

Campari Group’s Head of Global Marketing, Julka Villa comments: “Looking back at these two weeks, it is amazing to see the events we’ve been part of; from hosting A-List talent in our Campari Lounge, to sponsoring glamourous events on the Croisette, bringing the iconic Campari cocktails and the exceptional service of Camparino in Galleria to the stars and of course, hosting our own unforgettable evening at the Martinez Hotel. During each event, it was our aim to inspire and immerse guests in the world of global cinema, through the red lens of Campari, and to the level of elevation that is expected both from Campari and at Festival de Cannes. Now, we look forward to next year!”

Actor Charles Melton enjoys a Campari aperitif at Campari: Discover Red event experience ahead of his premiere for May December at the 76th Annual Festival de Cannes.



The Hollywood Reporter recorded a special presentation of its flagship podcast, Awards Chatter, live from the Campari Lounge at 76th Festival de Cannes featuring a one-to-one interview with Alicia Vikander and THR's Executive Editor of Awards, Scott Feinberg, sponsored by Campari.



Zahra Amir Ebrahimi and Cate Blanchett Campari was proud to be the sponsor of Variety Golden Globes Party attended by Zahra Amir Ebrahimi (left) and Cate Blanchett (right) and attendees enjoyed a selection of the world's most iconic cocktails from an unmissable Campari bar.