Cremo Joins the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to Empower Sports Development and Promote Nutritional Health

BANGKOK, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 15, the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup kicked off at the Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Cremo, a sub-brand under Yili Group, officially announced its partnership with the event as the ice cream supplier and expressed its ongoing commitment to supporting local youth sports, advocating for a healthy lifestyle, and promoting nutritional health.



Cremo Joins the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to Promote Nutritional Health

The AFC U-17 Asian Cup will take place from June 15 to July 2 across four stadiums in and around Bangkok. Competitors include 16 teams from Thailand (the host), China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Malaysia, among other countries. As an official partner of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, Cremo has also exclusively branded the Top Scorer award to commend young athletes with outstanding performance, inspiring more young people to engage in sports and showcase their talent.

Au, a spectator who traveled all the way from Chiang Mai to witness the opening game, said in excitement, “Having delicious ice cream while watching a football game, especially in the summer heat, is refreshingnutri and satisfying. I am a loyal fan of Cremo, and I genuinely love all their products.”

Cremo is an ice cream brand run by Yili’s subsidiary in Thailand. With a history of over 40 years, it is widely loved in Thailand and has been among the top three brands in terms of market share. Its products are also sold in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and other countries. Cremo implements Yili’s New Vision for Value Creation and has been working hard to innovate in product development, making good use of Yili Group’s advantageous resources for innovation. Cremo products have been widely trusted by authorities and customers in Thailand with excellent product quality. From 2020 to 2022, it won the FDA quality award granted by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health for three consecutive years.