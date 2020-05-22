“Crew members defend Coco Martin from former ABS-CBN cameraman’s accusations”

Crew members who got the chance to work with Coco Martin come forward to tell the real stories behind a former ABS-CBN cameraman’s accusations against the Kapamilya actor.

The crew members of the hit primetime teleserye FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano came together to defend Coco Martin from the accusations of a cameraman against him — bearing witness to the kind-hearted person that he is on and off-cam.

Dismissing the allegations of a former ABS-CBN cameraman, several crew members who had the opportunity to work with Coco disproved the claims made against the actor, pointing out that the accuser merely based his statements on “kuwento” and not from actual experience.

It can be recalled that the cameraman, whom Coco wasn’t able to work with, accused the latter of saying mean words to his staff, among others. But contrary to these allegations, Coco is the first to make sure all is well on set — even joining them during meals and eventually forming close relationships with them.

In the same video, the issue on Coco Martin reportedly splashing water on workers was also refuted by the staff members, saying it has become some sort of “harutan” and prank for them on set — and most of the time, Coco is the target.

Meantime, the crew members expressed their gratitude to Coco Martin for helping them with a lot of things including hospitalization bills, scholarships, and a chance to start a livelihood among others.

Watch the video below:

The said cameraman made the accusations following Coco’s speech during a protest against ABS-CBN shutdown.