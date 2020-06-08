Crime gang member killed, cop wounded in Albay clash

LEGAZPI CITY – A crime syndicate member was killed while a police officer was wounded in a shootout Monday morning in a remote village in Libon, Albay.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, said a composite police and military team was about to serve a warrant of arrest to six members of the Concepcion crime syndicate in Barangay Molosbolos when tehey came under attack at around 3 a.m.

The government forces retaliated and engaged the crime group led by Gilbert Concepcion to a firefight.

One of the gang members, an alias Dodoy, was killed in the clash while a member of the police special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team, who was not identified in the report, was wounded.

Recovered from the scene were a caliber .40 pistol, an M16 assault rifle, and assorted magazines and ammunition.

The report said the warrant was issued for the arrest of Concepcion, Ramson Concepcion, Wilfredo Sasota, Cesar Amarillo, and a John and Jane Doe, all residents of Barangay Molosbolos.

GSG

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ